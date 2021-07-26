Maintenance work will begin on US-6, east of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Weather permitting, a chip seal project will begin August 2 on US-6, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Chip seal is an application of an asphalt binder to a roadway surface followed by an aggregate.

State maintenance forces will be performing chip sealing from reference post 321 to reference post 323 on west bound lanes only. The work is anticipated to take one day. Traffic will be reduced to one lane.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and put phones down.

