Monday Forecast: Heat and humidity returns

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An upper level ridge of high pressure will reestablish itself early this week across Nebraska and that means more hot and humid weather expected.

Monday afternoon high temperatures will actually be around the normal for this time of year. Highs in the Lincoln area will be in the low 90s with the heat index late this afternoon around 100. Mostly sunny skies expected and south-southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Seasonal temperatures expected Monday afternoon across Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Tonight will be mainly clear, warm and humid. Patchy fog will be possible. Lows around 70 in the Lincoln area.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny hot and humid. Highs will reach the mid 90s, however, the humidity it could feel more like 105 to 108 by late Tuesday afternoon. South breeze 5 to 15 mph.

Mid 90s Tuesday afternoon with heat indices from 103 to 110. (1011 Weather)

Wednesday will probably be the hottest day of the week. Highs will be in the upper 90s with heat index from 105 to 110 late Wednesday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Hot and humid across Nebraska (1011 Weather)

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for much of Nebraska starting at Noon on Tuesday and continuing until 9:00 PM Wednesday for parts of central and western Nebraska. For the Lincoln area the Heat Advisory starts at Noon on Tuesday and will continue until 9:00 PM Thursday. Heat index reading could range from 105 to 110 at times. Stay hydrated and try to avoid being the in the sun for long periods of time.

Heat Advisory from Tuesday until Thursday (1011 Weather Team)

It does appear we will have a bit of a cool down by the end of the week and into the weekend with some rain chances as well.

Cooler temperatures expected by Friday and the weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. (1011 Weather)

