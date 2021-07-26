Advertisement

National High School Finals Rodeo a success, will return to Lincoln

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The National High School Finals Rodeo came to a close Sunday, July 25, and people from around the world are leaving Lincoln.

Lancaster Event Center staff said that despite a few hiccups, they were able to successfully accommodate the rodeo of this size. They said check-in and parking were the biggest challenges, but adjustments were made throughout the week.

Not only was the rodeo a huge success at the Lancaster Event Center, but manager, Hoyt Kraeger, said a contract has already been finalized to host the rodeo again in 2026 and 2027.

“I heard a lot of folks talking about what restaurants they’ve been to, where they want to go, what’s on their list, what around town they needed to see. Lincoln has a lot to offer and these people are discovering it,” said Kraeger.

Hadley Teut, the only Lincoln competitor who qualified, finished 16th in her barrel racing group. Her time of 18.6 seconds was only a second off from the winner of her group.

The final breakdown of data hasn’t been released yet, but Kraeger said that this event will make a huge economic impact in Lincoln, and the community should be thrilled to host this event again in the near future.

“I absolutely think that this is an indication that both Lincoln and the Lancaster Event Center can take on events of this size and really be a complimentary piece to what downtown has to offer. This east side of Lincoln can be something that all of Lincoln can be proud of,” said Kraeger.

Staff said this rodeo showcases all of the hard work that has gone into remodeling the Lancaster Event Center in 2015, and they look forward to hosting this rodeo again.

Results from the National High School Finals Rodeo can be found here.

