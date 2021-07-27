Advertisement

Changes coming to Pinewood Bowl Theater in third phase of renovation

By Madison Pitsch
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Parks and Recreation is in the third and final phase of renovations at Pinewood Bowl Theater. Previous phases have seen a performer building and a storage building built backstage. The third phase of construction is expected to wrap up before concert season in 2022.

The renovation project, which rings in at $1.8 million, is a bid to modernize the theater and attract more artists.

“The first two phases involved making improvements to the backstage area,” said J.J. Yost, the Planning and Facilities Manager at Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department. “This third phase really involves front-of-house improvements that audience amenity improvements and some modifications to the stage structure.”

After a COVID delay, the third phase is getting started. Changes include adding a ticket booth to the entrance, updating restrooms and concession areas, and filling in a portion of the orchestra pit with cement, to support the stage. The stage is showing wear and tear from sets, concert equipment and weather.

“We can increase the structural support to the stage that better handles the loading that comes with these larger events, and the lighting and amps and speakers that come with these concerts today,” said Yost.

This will move the orchestra to the same level as the audience, and orchestra members are concerned the move will detract from the performance.

“It’s that eyeball-to-eyeball face-to-face communication where I can track what an actor is doing by looking at them, but keeping the orchestra going down here,” said Ashley Daily, the Music Director at Pinewood Performing Arts. “Definitely afraid to lose that.”

Yost said the partial in-fill is cost effective and will prevent other problems.

“It obviously improves air circulation and air quality from not having to be down in the pit where it can get really warm in the summer,” said Yost.

The plan is to complete construction next year.

“It’s just time, from an age standpoint to make some improvements to modernize it, for restrooms, facilities and concessions,” said Yost. “Just making it better suited, better equipped to handle.”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police said one person is in critical condition after a shooting on 14th and O Streets...
Man remains in critical condition following shooting in downtown Lincoln
The event was a private event supposed to be held at the Lincoln Children's Museum this Saturday
Event at Lincoln Children’s Museum canceled after threats
Gov. Ricketts says State of Nebraska won’t be adopting CDC mask guidance
Lincoln went from low (green) to moderate (yellow) risk of COVID-19 spread. The Delta variant...
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial increases to Yellow
Federal grand jury indicts Heartland News director for filing false PPP loan application

Latest News

Wednesday will likely be the hottest day of the week for many locations.
Weather Alert Day: Hot and humid again Wednesday
Lincoln Parks and Recreation is in the third and final phase of renovations at Pinewood Bowl...
Changes coming to Pinewood Bowl Theater
Lincoln Calling is back in-person for the festival’s 18th year.
Lincoln Calling returns to in-person for festival’s 18th celebration
People’s City Mission puts out call for water
People’s City Mission puts out call for water