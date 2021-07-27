Gold’s building owner plans to sell, potentially being demolished

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The owner of the Gold’s building in downtown Lincoln at 11th and O St. said he has every intention to sell the land.

This comes as the DHHS Vital Records office is leaving the building on Aug. 2.

The Gold’s building has been in downtown Lincoln for nearly 100 years.

Lincoln resident Dennis Petersen said, “It used to have the downtown IGA until 1980, and then they have the unemployment offices up above.”

It was also a popular shopping area back in the 1950s and 60′s, but in recent years, it’s growing more vacant.

Petersen said, “The retail is pretty much disappeared.”

The current owner of the building had planned to make it into a living facility. Now, he has no interest in doing so.

Owner Gerard Keating said, “It’s suffered from 40 years of neglect. It’s basically been a failure since it was repositioned in 1985.”

Keating said he tried flipping the building into a good project. But, when StarTran put the bus stop and transfer lanes outside the building, it turned into a nearly impossible task.

“It’s a mess. It’s unpoliced. It’s filthy. The city and StarTran won’t take care of it.”

Keating claims his property is actually being destroyed by some waiting for the buses outside.

This all led to Keating wanting to sell the property, which he says has interest, but for one reason.

“There’s plenty of people that will buy the site when the structure is gone, which is sad because it’s a great structure,” Keating said.

DHHS did not say why they were planning to leave the building.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.