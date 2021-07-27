Lincoln Calling returns to in-person for festival’s 18th celebration

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Calling is back in-person for the festival’s 18th year.

The three-day festival pivoted to a digital format in 2020, “The Digital Experience”, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Lincoln Calling will take place in Downtown Lincoln Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, among its usual venues Bourbon Theatre, 1867 Bar, Duffy’s Tavern, The Zoo Bar, Bodega’s Alley and along with the festival’s own Night Market, on 14th Street, between O and P Streets.

According to festival organizers, this year the festival is operating on nearly half of what it’s been accustomed to in recent years due to the effects from the ongoing pandemic. However, organizers said they are taken back with the amount of support they continue to receive from long-time sponsors, and are excited about the many new partnerships that have come to be for 2021.

“We are particularly excited to partner with Vision Maker Media to present an all Indigenous showcase celebrating the film festival’s 45-year anniversary.” said Spencer Munson, Lincoln Calling’s Executive Director. “It will be the addition of specially curated showcase’s that make 2021 a unique and special experience.”

Joining VMM on the list of special showcases is regional music label, The Record Machine, Omaha’s community hub, Culxr House, Lincoln’s cultural festival, Latino Lives, and Nebraska electronic producers, Black Magik.

Lincoln Calling is specifically cognizant of the challenges the arts and entertainment industry have experienced in the last year and aims to focus on bringing many local and regional artists together to fill this years bill; this include acts like Denver’s Pink Fuzz, Kansas City’s LA Jones, Chicago’s Tone Tone Skam, Minneapolis’s Gully Boys, and co-headliner Indigenous, from Sioux Reservation in Yankton, South Dakota.

Boston’s alternative rock trio, Slothrust, and Chicago’s bass house brothers, “Birthdayy Partyy”, round out the festival’s first announce headliners. Nashville’s independent all-female, queer southern rock band, Thelma and The Sleaze, also joins the top of the bill along with Nebraska’s own Kris Lager Band, who is rumored to bring a family of musicians together for a very special performance.

Festival goers will also catch some long awaited shows, even prior to the pandemic, with performances by artists like Saddlecreek Records band, Twinsmith, and once Omaha now Philadelphia based artist, CJ Mills.

“We know how hard the last year and half has been for our friends in the music industry, and it was very important to reinvest the support we received, back into supporting the Nebraska arts community.” said Shannon Claire, Lincoln Calling’s Assistant Director. “You’ll also see some of your favorite local bands sharing the stage and supporting some of their favorite national bands, which will make it a fun and memorable experience for everyone”.

Lincoln Calling will also feature special collaborations with Nebraska artists and educators; Benson First Friday, Lincoln Arts Council, The Cause Collective, The Polly Music Library and the UNL Textile and Fashion Design Department.

Lincoln Calling will continue to host conversations surrounding art, innovation, activism, wellness, and more through specially curated workshops and panel discussions.

Festival passes are on sale now for $45 at lincolncalling.com with VIP tickets available. Day passes will be available in September. Free festival passes are available to those who volunteer. Sign up opportunities can be found on Lincoln Calling’s website.

