Lincoln Children’s Museum cancels Drag Queen Story Hour after receiving death threats

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating several threats made against the Lincoln Children’s Museum and Out Nebraska regarding a Drag Queen Story Hour set to happen at the Museum this Saturday.

In a Facebook post, the Lincoln Children’s Museum said they had to cancel the event after receiving an “overwhelming” number of threats against the museum and Out Nebraska, some even going as far as death threats.

In their own post, Out Nebraska commented on the situation, saying “it’s so sad when hate threatens families with children. All parents want their children to be safe.”

Out Nebraska said they will reschedule the event for another time, without a public invitation.

Police said the threats are under investigation but didn’t provide further comment on the situation.

On the Drag Queen Story Hour website, they said during the events, drag queens read stories to children in libraries, schools and bookstores with the goal of giving kids queer role models.

“In spaces like this, kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where people can present as they wish, where dress up is real,” the website said.

The Lincoln Children’s Museum reiterated in their post that this was a private event, not organized by the Lincoln Children’s Museum. They also said they are an equal opportunity facility and support inclusivity.

“Playing politics with people’s lives is never acceptable. Inflammatory online posts about a private event at the Lincoln Children’s Museum inspired threats and fueled hatred and fear. All threats are being investigated by the Lincoln Police Department, and, to our LGBTQ friends and neighbors, know you are loved and welcome in our city.”

