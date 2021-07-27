Lincoln City Councilor looks to extend executive order allowing bars to serve alcohol on sidewalks and patios.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln City Councilor is looking to extend a pandemic executive order from the mayor allowing bars to serve alcohol to those on their sidewalks and patios.

What councilor James Michael Bowers wants to accomplish is removing the part of the city ordinance allowing only businesses that have 60% of their revenue come from food to do this. He said several bars are reaching out to him, asking that they make this a permanent rule.

‘We have a process put in place to help keep the public safe,” said Bowers. “To help keep people accountable and this allows customers to go to their favorite establishments and sit outside and enjoy a beverage.”

This will be proposed to City Council next week, followed by public comment on Aug. 9 and final vote on Aug. 16. Bowers hopes to get this all passed before the mayor’s executive order ends Aug. 31.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.