Advertisement

Lincoln City Councilor looks to extend executive order allowing bars to serve alcohol on sidewalks and patios.

(Facebook/Pennington Biomedical)
By Jared Austin
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln City Councilor is looking to extend a pandemic executive order from the mayor allowing bars to serve alcohol to those on their sidewalks and patios.

What councilor James Michael Bowers wants to accomplish is removing the part of the city ordinance allowing only businesses that have 60% of their revenue come from food to do this. He said several bars are reaching out to him, asking that they make this a permanent rule.

‘We have a process put in place to help keep the public safe,” said Bowers. “To help keep people accountable and this allows customers to go to their favorite establishments and sit outside and enjoy a beverage.”

This will be proposed to City Council next week, followed by public comment on Aug. 9 and final vote on Aug. 16. Bowers hopes to get this all passed before the mayor’s executive order ends Aug. 31.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police said one person is in critical condition after a shooting on 14th and O Streets...
Man remains in critical condition following shooting in downtown Lincoln
LPD responds to seven narcotic overdoses in 14 hours
UPDATE: LPD finds missing juvenile
Aaron Davis beat the odds and is hoping his message to others might help them do the same.
Cancer survivor in Lincoln begs others to get checked early
Police lights.
LPD responds to stabbing near 19th and G Street

Latest News

NE Hospitals see uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations; the patients are usually younger and...
Nebraska hospitals see slight uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Nebraska Hospitals seeing more COVID-19 hospitalizations; many of them younger and unvaccinated
Nebraska Hospitals seeing uptick in COVID hospitalization
City urges caution ahead of heat advisory
City urges caution ahead of heat advisory
Replica tour
Replica tour