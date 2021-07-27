Advertisement

Lincoln man arrested for lighting curtains on fire with people inside the home

Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say started a fire inside a mobile home while people were inside.

On Tuesday, July 20th around 7:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to a mobile home just south of Cornhusker Highway near 27th Streets and Theresa Street for a report of a fire.

LPD said officers interviewed a 38-year-old woman who said after an argument with an acquaintance, he left the mobile home but walked around the outside of the home, reached through an open window and lit the curtains on fire.

According to police, a number of people were still inside and they ripped the curtains down and put the fire out, but not before flames scorched the side of the home.

Officers said the man ran away before officers arrived on scene.

After interviewing witnesses and processing the scene for digital and forensic evidence, officers developed probable cause to arrest the man for arson.

On Monday at 4:50 a.m., officers found the man near 17th and Sumner Streets during an assault investigation, where he was the victim.

Officers identified the man and learned he had a broadcast for arson. LPD said because of his injuries the man was taken to a local hospital where he was arrested but not lodged in jail.

LPD cited the man for 1st degree arson charges. Officers said the assault is not connected to the arson case.

