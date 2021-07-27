LPD investigating after man stabbed in west Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are investigating a stabbing that happened in west Lincoln.

LPD said on Monday around 2:06 p.m., officers were dispatched to an area of W Q Street, off NW 23rd Street on a report of a stabbing.

According to police, responding officers spoke with a 53-year-old man who had a stab wound to the left side of his abdomen.

Officers said the man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LPD interviewed witnesses and processed the scene for digital and forensic evidence. Officers said because of the man’s injuries they’ve not been able to interview him yet and it’s not clear if he knew the suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

