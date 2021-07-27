LPD: Man breaks into bedroom where woman was hiding and holds hammer over his head

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing terroristic threats charges after the Lincoln Police Department says he broke into a bedroom where a woman was hiding from him and held a hammer above his head.

On Monday at 3:43 a.m., LPD officers responded to a home near 14th Streets and Salt Valley View, just north of Old Cheney Road, for a report of a weapons violation.

LPD said responding officers spoke with a woman who said she’d been threatened by an 29-year-old man who lived in the home.

According to police, the woman explained that the man was acting paranoid and violent, possibly as a result of having consumed methamphetamines, so she locked herself in the bedroom.

Police said the man unlocked the door using a screwdriver and once inside, he raised a hammer over his head and approached the woman.

Officers said the woman was able to shove the man out of the room and safely shelter until officers arrived.

LPD arrested the man on terroristic threats charges and use of a weapon to commit a felony charges.

