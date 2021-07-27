People’s City Mission puts out call for water

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The People’s City Mission is asking for water donations for its guests as temperatures get to dangerous levels.

The Mission supplies water to anywhere from 200 to 250 people a day during the summer. When it gets this hot those in charge say that could reach closer to 300.

They’re looking for donations like bottled water of any kind to help with the need.

“Because of the heat index gonna get up to 105, 108 that’s going to be a really tough time for people,” said Pastor Tom Barber with the Mission. “So we’re going to have a lot of water to get people through it stay hydrated and not have any health problems.”

You can drop off water donations to either the Mission itself or to the Help Center off 70th and O Streets.

Pastor Tom said the need for water won’t go away when temperatures drop either, the need stays pretty consistent all summer long.

