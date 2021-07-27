Prayers sought after fire chief injured in accident on fairgrounds

SYRACUSE, Neb. (KOLN) - Social media posts are asking for prayers for a man injured on the Otoe County fairgrounds Saturday evening.

A Facebook post from the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says Eric Fass, who is the Syracuse Fire Chief, was injured in an accident.

St. Johns UCC held a prayer meeting for Fass, who has been hospitalized in Lincoln.

Ag Society President Michael Rudolph said Sunday evening that he is still trying to determine details about the accident.

Syracuse Rescue was dispatched just before 7 p.m. to the area near the Kimmel Expo Building. The dispatch said a man was injured after a calf got loose.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.