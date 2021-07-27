Advertisement

Prayers sought after fire chief injured in accident on fairgrounds

Social media posts are asking for prayers for a man injured on the Otoe County fairgrounds...
Social media posts are asking for prayers for a man injured on the Otoe County fairgrounds Saturday evening.(News Channel Nebraska)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, Neb. (KOLN) - Social media posts are asking for prayers for a man injured on the Otoe County fairgrounds Saturday evening.

A Facebook post from the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says Eric Fass, who is the Syracuse Fire Chief, was injured in an accident.

St. Johns UCC held a prayer meeting for Fass, who has been hospitalized in Lincoln.

Ag Society President Michael Rudolph said Sunday evening that he is still trying to determine details about the accident.

Syracuse Rescue was dispatched just before 7 p.m. to the area near the Kimmel Expo Building. The dispatch said a man was injured after a calf got loose.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police said one person is in critical condition after a shooting on 14th and O Streets...
Man remains in critical condition following shooting in downtown Lincoln
Federal grand jury indicts Heartland News director for filing false PPP loan application
Nebraska Medicine’s COVID-19 ICU is full for the first time in months prompting a warning from...
Nebraska Medicine COVID ICU fills for the first time in months
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
With eye on SEC, Oklahoma, Texas move toward leaving Big 12
LPD responds to seven narcotic overdoses in 14 hours

Latest News

22-year-old Dontaiven Drappeaux
Lincoln man arrested for January shootings
Pat Lopez
LIVE at 3:30PM: Lincoln’s Response to COVID-19
dr michels back to school
Dr. Michels: Getting children ready for back to school
The event was a private event supposed to be held at the Lincoln Children's Museum this Saturday
Event at Lincoln Children’s Museum canceled after threats