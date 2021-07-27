Advertisement

Wave of scams targeting NPPD customers

(VNL)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Jul. 27, 2021
COLUMBUS, Neb. (NCN) - A number of scams disguised as payment calls have targeted customers within the Nebraska Public Power District.

In a press release from NPPD, the service provider says phone calls and text messages have been sent to customers demanding immediate payment. These fake messages also claim that if a payment isn’t made that power will be cut off to their residence. Scammers will occasionally disguise their phone number to make it appear as an NPPD number and then ask customers to call them back using a different number to make the payments.

“NPPD will not call a customer and threaten to shut off their power,” says NPPD General Manager of Retail Services Pat Hanrahan. “Scammers will try to confuse or cause panic in order to get what they want, and it’s important for customers to know this is not how NPPD conducts business. If a customer is having trouble paying their bills, we encourage them to reach out to us.”

NPPD says payments made using a green dot card, a wire transfer, or gift cards can be hard to track and recover the money. If you believe you have been a target of a scam or are unsure if you are talking with someone from NPPD, they recommend you hang up the phone and call 1-877-ASK-NPPD. More information about potential scams and what to look out for can be found on the NPPD website here.

