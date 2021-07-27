Weather Alert Day: Dangerous heat and humidity through at least Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hot temperatures combined high dew points will make the next few days uncomfortable and even dangerous for some. It will be important to stay hydrated and avoid long periods of sunshine. Check on the young and the elderly over the next couple of days and make sure they are staying cool. Don’t forget the fur babies, plenty of fresh, cold water and a place out of the sun.

Heat advisories have been posted by the National Weather Service for much of the state. High heat indices will be possible through Thursday evening in southeast Nebraska.

Heat Advisory from Noon on Tuesday through 9 pm Wednesday for northern, central and western Nebraska. Until 9 pm Thursday in southeastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny skies expected Tuesday afternoon, hazy, hot and humid. Highs will reach the mid 90s but with the humidity, if will feel more like 106 this afternoon in the Lincoln area. South wind 5 to 15 mph at times.

Highs across Nebraska will be in the mid 90s to around 100. (1011 Weather)

Feel like temperatures Tuesday afternoon will range from 100 to 110 across Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear, warm and muggy for tonight. Lows in the mid 70s with some patchy late night fog possible. Wednesday will be hotter with highs in the upper 90s to around 100 with the heat index possibly near 110 Wednesday afternoon in the Lincoln area and eastern Nebraska. Mainly sunny skies expected with a southwest 5 to 15 mph.

Hot and humid conditions continue on Wednesday across Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Heat index values will range from 105 to 112 Wednesday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Thursday will still be hot and humid, especially for southern Nebraska with the highs in the mid 90s and heat index values from 100 to 105 in Lincoln.

Cooler temperatures are expected to arrive on Friday with the chance for rain as well. Although it will be cooler on Friday, it will still be muggy. Highs in the mid 80s Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.

Scattered t’storms will be possible Friday night and Saturday with highs in the mid 80s Saturday afternoon. Isolated t’storms possible Sunday and Monday with high temperatures remaining in the mid 80s.

Cooler temperatures with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected by the end of the week and into the weekend. (1011 Web)

