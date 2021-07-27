Weather Alert Day: Hot and humid again Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will remain hot and humid for the middle of the week as a Heat Advisory remains in place for much of the area. Some relief is on the way later this week as a cold front moves through the area. There are some decent chances for showers and thunderstorms later this week too.

Wednesday looks to be hottest day of the week for much of the area with highs in the mid 90s to 105. With dew points likely to be in the mid 60s to mid 70s for most locations, heat index values could be as high as 105 to 110 in the afternoon and evening. It will be a mainly sunny day thanks to an upper level ridge remaining in place.

Changes are on the way for part of the area beginning Thursday. A cold front will be moving through the region. Much cooler temperatures are in the forecast for at least the northern part of the area. Much of Southern Nebraska and Northern Kansas look to remain hot and humid Thursday before the front moves through those locations leading to a cooler Friday. There is a small chance of rain Thursday. Better chances of showers and thunderstorms will be with us Friday and Saturday as the cold front stalls just south of the area. A few upper level disturbances should move through the region too as the upper level ridge retreats to the west.

The cooler, below average temperatures look to hang around for the beginning of August. There could be a few small chances of rain.

