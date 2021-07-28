Culp named to Lou Groza Award Watch List

University of Nebraska place-kicker Connor Culp was honored Wednesday, as the senior was named to the watch list for the 2021 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, as announced by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission.

Culp put together an impressive debut for the Huskers in 2020, hitting 13-of-15 field goals and all 20 of his extra points for a team-high 59 points. The Baaken-Andersen Big Ten Kicker of the Year and a first-team All-Big Ten pick, Culp ranked second in the Big Ten and 15th nationally in field goals per game (1.6) and second in the conference and 13th nationally in field goal percentage (86.7). Culp, who began his career at LSU, made nine straight field goals during Big Ten play. Culp is one of 16 returning FBS kickers who hit at least 10 field goals and connected on 85 percent of their attempts in 2021.

The Groza Award is presented to the nation’s top place-kicker, and Culp was one of 30 FBS players on the preseason watch list. A total of 20 semifinalists will be announced in November with the three finalists being announced on Nov. 23. The 2021 winner will be announced on the Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 6.

Courtesy: Nebraska Media Relations