First State Bank wins National Division Title
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cal Janke delivered a bases-clearing triple in the bottom of the fifth inning to lift First State Bank to the National Division title with a 7-3 victory at the American Legion State Tournament. Janke stepped to the plate after FSB tied the game on a bases-loaded walk by Carter Sintek. Janke finished the game with 4 RBI. Landon Mueller struck out six batters of five innings for First State Bank.
First State Bank (Fremnot) went 5-0 in Lincoln with multiple come-from-behind wins. Wednesday’s victory was another comeback, in which Fremont erased an early 3-run deficit against Omaha Skutt.
First State Bank advances to the State Championship series later this week.
