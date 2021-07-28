Advertisement

Lincoln Police asking for public’s help locating missing girl

Natalie Davis
Natalie Davis(Lincoln Police)
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police want the public to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old.

According to police, Natalie Davis was last seen Wednesday morning around 8:30 am in the 3700 block of San Mateo Lane, which is just west of 40th Street between Yankee Hill and Pine Lake Road.

Davis is a white female, 5′1″ tall, 105 lbs., brown hair, and eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, pink shorts, pink sandals and carrying a large black and white purse.

Please call 402-441-6000 with information of her whereabouts.

