Lincoln Police asking for public’s help locating missing girl

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police want the public to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old.

According to police, Natalie Davis was last seen Wednesday morning around 8:30 am in the 3700 block of San Mateo Lane, which is just west of 40th Street between Yankee Hill and Pine Lake Road.

Davis is a white female, 5′1″ tall, 105 lbs., brown hair, and eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, pink shorts, pink sandals and carrying a large black and white purse.

Please call 402-441-6000 with information of her whereabouts.

