Lincoln woman out nearly $25K in new scam

(VNL)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman is out $24,600 after falling victim to a scam.

According to Lincoln Police, the 43-year-old victim was informed there was a package stuck in customs and she needed to pay to receive the package. The scammers said she needed to pay $42,000 to get the package. The woman sent payments from June 8-July 18 via USPS totaling $24,600.

Police said she is still receiving text messages to give payments. The investigation continues.

