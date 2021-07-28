Lincoln woman out nearly $25K in new scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman is out $24,600 after falling victim to a scam.

According to Lincoln Police, the 43-year-old victim was informed there was a package stuck in customs and she needed to pay to receive the package. The scammers said she needed to pay $42,000 to get the package. The woman sent payments from June 8-July 18 via USPS totaling $24,600.

Police said she is still receiving text messages to give payments. The investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.