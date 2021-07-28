LPD: Cash, pills & methamphetamine found in northwest Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman is facing a number of charges after investigators found cash, pills and methamphetamine in her home.
On Wednesday around 1:30 am, investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at a home near 1st Street and Dawes Avenue in northwest Lincoln, stemming from an ongoing narcotics investigation.
LPD said investigators made contact with 40-year-old Andrea Prange inside the home along with a juvenile and another adult.
According to police, investigators found the following in Prange’s bedroom:
- Around $1,000 cash
- 2.5 hydrocodone pills
- 7 tramadol pills
- 4 clonazepam pills
- 4 oxycodone pills
- 1 oxycontin pill
- 2 alprazolam pills
- 2.5 grams of methamphetamine
- Multiple items of drug paraphernalia
Prange was arrested and is facing five counts of possession of a controlled substance charges and possession of money while violating a drug law charges.
Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.