LPD: Cash, pills & methamphetamine found in northwest Lincoln home

Andrea Prange
Andrea Prange(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman is facing a number of charges after investigators found cash, pills and methamphetamine in her home.

On Wednesday around 1:30 am, investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at a home near 1st Street and Dawes Avenue in northwest Lincoln, stemming from an ongoing narcotics investigation.

LPD said investigators made contact with 40-year-old Andrea Prange inside the home along with a juvenile and another adult.

According to police, investigators found the following in Prange’s bedroom:

  • Around $1,000 cash
  • 2.5 hydrocodone pills
  • 7 tramadol pills
  • 4 clonazepam pills
  • 4 oxycodone pills
  • 1 oxycontin pill
  • 2 alprazolam pills
  • 2.5 grams of methamphetamine
  • Multiple items of drug paraphernalia

Prange was arrested and is facing five counts of possession of a controlled substance charges and possession of money while violating a drug law charges.

