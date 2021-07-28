LPD: Man threatens to shoot victims during burglary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are working to learn more after a man threatened to shoot two people inside their home during a burglary.

Around 3 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a burglary near 19th and Groveland Streets just north of Cornhusker Highway.

The victims were a 23-year-old man and woman. They told police they woke up to the sound of someone in their home. After going to investigate, they saw a man in their home who then threatened to shoot them. The man ran off and the victims discovered he took their car keys, cell phones and wallets.

The man reportedly used the car keys to enter the victim’s vehicle that was parked in the driveway. Police said it did not appear anything was taken from the vehicle.

Officers said the two victims went to their neighbor’s house in order to call the police.

Police said their 53-year-old neighbor then discovered that their garage had been rummaged through and a tools were missing from their truck.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

