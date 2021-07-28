Advertisement

LPS Sustainability Report: District diverted more than half its waste from the landfill last year

The LPS Sustainability Coordinator says students and staff alike play big roles in...
The LPS Sustainability Coordinator says students and staff alike play big roles in sustainability in the district.(KOLN)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With roughly 50,000 students and staff heading back to Lincoln Public School buildings, the district said it has no choice but to prioritize sustainability.

“We have the potential to have a big impact on the environment and we have to think about how we can operate more sustainability,” LPS Sustainability Coordinator Brittany Albin said.

It’s why the district dropped its first annual sustainability report looking back at 2020′s numbers.

The report shows the district created more than $4 million in waste, but 54 percent of it was diverted from the landfill. More specifically, LPS recycled 1.2 million pounds, composted 900,000 pounds and re-used 39,000 pounds.

Everyone from students and staff helped in this effort.

“Students are interacting every single day whether it’s sorting trash from their tray in the lunchroom or something in a classroom, so we have students engaged in it every single day,” Albin said. “We also have programs for students to take it further if they’re even more interested. I’ll give the example of a school garden.”

Albin said the district doesn’t have data for previous years because this is the first year they’ve compiled all of the data, but she knows they’ve only gotten more sustainable over the years.

Even during a pandemic, which Albin said did present some challenges in the way of sustainability.

“There was more paper towel waste for example from all of the cleanings so how can we capture that and track that. Food was served differently in the cafeteria, it’s been an ongoing conversation,” Albin said.

Albin said there were also some benefits from the pandemic. The school used less electricity and water during the months schools were closed and also cut printing costs by more than $182,000.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ricketts says State of Nebraska won’t be adopting CDC mask guidance
The event was a private event supposed to be held at the Lincoln Children's Museum this Saturday
Event at Lincoln Children’s Museum canceled after threats
Social media posts are asking for prayers for a man injured on the Otoe County fairgrounds...
Prayers sought after fire chief injured in accident on fairgrounds
Lincoln went from low (green) to moderate (yellow) risk of COVID-19 spread. The Delta variant...
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial increases to Yellow
Jake Gardner, accused of manslaughter for the shooting death of James Scurlock in May 2020,...
Jake Gardner family files lawsuit against Douglas County, special prosecutor

Latest News

Nebraska Football Fan Day
COVID-19 safety protocols for Nebraska Football Fan Day
As of Wednesday no charges had been filed in connection with the Friday death of a Harvard man...
No charges yet in Hastings fatal shooting
Natalie Davis
Lincoln Police asking for public’s help locating missing girl
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man threatens to shoot victims during burglary