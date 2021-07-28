Advertisement

Man convicted of killing officer, then attacks bailiff

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas man elbowed a bailiff attempting to handcuff him after the defendant was convicted of killing a San Antonio police detective.

Jurors deliberated 25 minutes Monday before convicting Otis McKane of capital murder in the November 2016 fatal shooting of Detective Benjamin Marconi.

McKane then elbowed a bailiff trying to handcuff him before several officers pushed him into an adjacent room.

Authorities say Marconi was fatally shot as he sat in his patrol car during a traffic stop not involving McKane.

The trial’s punishment phase began Tuesday afternoon with the struck bailiff’s testimony.

Prosecutors seek the death penalty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ricketts says State of Nebraska won’t be adopting CDC mask guidance
The event was a private event supposed to be held at the Lincoln Children's Museum this Saturday
Event at Lincoln Children’s Museum canceled after threats
Social media posts are asking for prayers for a man injured on the Otoe County fairgrounds...
Prayers sought after fire chief injured in accident on fairgrounds
Lincoln went from low (green) to moderate (yellow) risk of COVID-19 spread. The Delta variant...
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial increases to Yellow
Jake Gardner, accused of manslaughter for the shooting death of James Scurlock in May 2020,...
Jake Gardner family files lawsuit against Douglas County, special prosecutor

Latest News

The owner of a yellow trackless party train is back in business after the vehicle, stolen by a...
Thief uses U-Haul to steal kids’ party train
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Olympic champ Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition
Lincoln woman out nearly $25K in new scam
Cooler weather and even some rain helped in the battle against some of the largest blazes but...
California, Nevada governors tour site of massive wildfire
The owner of a yellow trackless party train is back in business after the vehicle, stolen by a...
Thief uses U-Haul to steal kids’ party train