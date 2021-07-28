Nebraska’s historic sellout streak in jeopardy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Memorial Stadium has been sold out for every Nebraska football game dating back to the 1962 season. The Huskers’ historic streak, which spans 375 games, may be in jeopardy with the 2021 season approaching.

Tickets still remain and the University of Nebraska is offering a rare, 3-game package, in addition to season and single-game tickets. When asked about ticket sales, Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts declined to share specific numbers.

“We have some work to do,” Alberts said. “Husker Nation is doing their part.”

Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille has faith in the fans and believes the sellout streak will continue this fall. Austin Allen, meanwhile, says its less about the number of people in attendance, but the passion the fan base has for the football program.

“I want 85,000 passionate fans,” Allen said.

Nebraska has seven home games on the schedule this fall, including dates against Ohio State, Michigan, and Iowa. The Huskers’ home opener is scheduled for September 4th against Fordham.

