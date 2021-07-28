Advertisement

No charges yet in Hastings fatal shooting

So far no charges have been made in connection with the Friday shooting death of a Harvard man at a Hastings home.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Local prosecutors are waiting for more information from investigators in the shooting death of a Harvard man in Hastings last Friday.

Hastings Police said Santinorey Adalberto Gonzales, 28, was found dead just before 10 p.m. Friday night at a house in the 400 block of South Pine Avenue.

Court records indicate that Hastings Police and the Nebraska State Patrol found Gonzales’ body when they responded to a domestic violence call. They detained a man on the scene who has since been charged with misdemeanor domestic assault. But as of Wednesday, no charges directly related to Gonzales’ death had been filed against the suspect.

The Adams County Attorney told Local4 Wednesday that she was awaiting more information from police and State Patrol investigators before making further charges. There is no information from either law enforcement agency or in related court records which explains what role Gonzales had in the domestic violence call. There is also no further information regarding the specific circumstances of Gonzales’ shooting death or what role the suspect played in the incident.

The Adams County Attorney told Local4 that more information may be available later this week, perhaps as soon as Thursday. Until more information is released or until specific charges related to Gonzales’ death are made, Local4 will not report the name of the suspect in question.

A court hearing on the domestic assault charge against the suspect is scheduled Friday morning.

