One more hot and humid day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Above average temperatures and uncomfortable dew points are expected for much of the area again Thursday. The weather pattern changes starting Friday. August looks to being with below average temperatures.

Thursday should be a little cooler than Wednesday as a cold front moves into the area, but it is still going to be hot and humid for many locations. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for the northern third to half of Nebraska with mid 90s to around 100 expected along and south of Interstate 80. A Heat Advisory will remain in effect for South Central and Southeast Nebraska as well as North Central and Northeast Kansas until 9pm Thursday. This is where heat index values could still reach 100 to 110 (mainly in the afternoon and early evening).

Thursday should not be as hot as Wednesday. (KOLN)

The cold front will move into Northern Kansas and stall Thursday night so almost all of the area will be much cooler Friday and this weekend. That front should hang around the area Friday and Saturday. The upper level ridge that has been in place the last few days looks to break down and retrograde to the west Friday and Saturday as well. This will lead to a few upper level disturbances moving through the region. When you combine this with a front in the area, there is a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms both days. Some isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Friday. Large hail and damaging winds would be the main threats. The tornado threat looks very low.

Friday should be much cooler for most of the area. (KOLN)

The cooler temperatures should stick around for the beginning of August with highs in the 80s likely on Sunday. At this time, it looks to be dry for the second half of the weekend and early next week.

Weather pattern change begins Friday with cooler temperatures returning to the area. There are also some decent rain chances Friday and Saturday. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.