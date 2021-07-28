Advertisement

Tickets still available for Harlem Globetrotters at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pinnacle Bank Arena is welcoming full capacity crowds back to Lincoln and the Harlem Globetrotters will make their return to the court on Wednesday.

The game begins at 7 p.m. with pregame warm-ups beginning roughly an hour before. All concessions will be open, and tickets are still available here.

General Manager of Pinnacle Bank Arena, Tom Lorenz, said he is excited to have people back in person for events like these.

“As you talk with your friends and neighbors they’re really excited to get back out and do something that’s fun. This is something that we used to do every year that we missed for awhile and it’s nice to get back out with other folks and make a family outing of it.”

More information on upcoming events at Pinnacle Bank Arena can be found here.

