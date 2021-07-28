Volunteers needed for 150th Super Fair

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -— The Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds is asking for volunteers to help with the 150th Super Fair. LEC said that they are thankful for the community support it received for the National High School Finals Rodeo, but it is currently not receiving the same level of support for the 4-H/FFA youth of Lancaster County.

With the Super Fair fast approaching, starting July 29, LEC is asking for the community to once again rally together and show their support for the largest community event of the summer.

Volunteer opportunities are available for individuals, group and organizations throughout all 10 days of the Super Fair. LEC said volunteers are critical to making the fair a success each year.

Groups can earn $1,000 plus $10 per hour per volunteer in free space rental for facility services, including food, beverage service to use the rest of the year for their group event.

As of now, volunteers are needed most at the gates to take tickets. Volunteers are also needed in the cafés, as well as bartenders. Additional benefits include the opportunity to earn up to four free tickets to a motor sport of choice or the carnival.

Volunteers must be 14-years-old or older. All volunteers will be provided training, drinks and shade as possible. Volunteers must be prepared to work outside.

Volunteers can sign up at SuperFair.org or contact Volunteer Coordinator Ashley Oltman at aoltman@LancasterEventCenter.org or at 402-441-6545 Option 0

