Advertisement

Weather Alert Day: Dangerous heat and humidity continues Wednesday afternoon

By Brad Anderson
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An upper level dome of high pressure is centered over the Central Plains and this means another day of clear skies, hot and humid conditions. There will be some relief on the way, however. A cold front will push into northern Nebraska on Thursday bringing cooler temperatures there. One more hot and humid day for southern Nebraska and the Lincoln area on Thursday. Temperatures will be cooler on Friday with the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Heat Advisory until 9 PM Wednesday for northern, western and central Nebraska. Until 9 PM...
Heat Advisory until 9 PM Wednesday for northern, western and central Nebraska. Until 9 PM Thursday in southeast Nebraska.(1011 Weather)

Mainly sunny, hot and humid Wednesday afternoon with high temperature hitting 100 degrees. With the high humidity, the feel like temperature will range from 107 to 110 around Lincoln.

Wednesday will probably be the hottest day of the week with near triple digit heat expected.
Wednesday will probably be the hottest day of the week with near triple digit heat expected.(1011 Weather)
Heat index readings this afternoon will range from 105 to 111.
Heat index readings this afternoon will range from 105 to 111.(1011 Weather)

Tonight will be warm and muggy again with overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be cooler in northern Nebraska but still hot and humid in southern Nebraska. A cold front moving across the state could kick up a few isolated thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening.

Not as hot for northern Nebraska on Thursday. Still hot and humid in southern Nebraska.
Not as hot for northern Nebraska on Thursday. Still hot and humid in southern Nebraska.(1011 Weather)

Friday will be cooler with the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially Friday night into Saturday morning. Highs Friday afternoon will be in the upper 80s and still muggy.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms still possible on Saturday with the afternoon high temperatures in the mid 80s. Partly sunny on Sunday with a slight chance for rain and highs in the mid 80s. Middle 80s expected on Monday and Tuesday with a small chance for a thunderstorm on Tuesday.

Some relief from the hot temperatures by Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday...
Some relief from the hot temperatures by Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.(1011 Weather)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ricketts says State of Nebraska won’t be adopting CDC mask guidance
The event was a private event supposed to be held at the Lincoln Children's Museum this Saturday
Event at Lincoln Children’s Museum canceled after threats
Social media posts are asking for prayers for a man injured on the Otoe County fairgrounds...
Prayers sought after fire chief injured in accident on fairgrounds
Lincoln went from low (green) to moderate (yellow) risk of COVID-19 spread. The Delta variant...
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial increases to Yellow
Jake Gardner, accused of manslaughter for the shooting death of James Scurlock in May 2020,...
Jake Gardner family files lawsuit against Douglas County, special prosecutor

Latest News

Wednesday will likely be the hottest day of the week for many locations.
Weather Alert Day: Hot and humid again Wednesday
Brad's Hot Wednesday Forecast
Brad's Hot Wednesday Forecast
Hot and Humid Again Wednesday
Brandon's Tuesday Evening Forecast
Highs across Nebraska will be in the mid 90s to around 100.
Weather Alert Day: Dangerous heat and humidity through at least Wednesday