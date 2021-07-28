Advertisement

ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill dies at age 72

Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm, in Somerset, England, Friday, June 24, 2016.(Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Dusty Hill, bass player and one of the founding members of ZZ Top, has died, the band announced Wednesday on Facebook. He was 72 years old.

Band members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard said in the post that Hill had died in his sleep at his Houston home.

“We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top,’” they said. “We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’”

The band said in a July 23 post that Hill was headed back home from the current tour to deal with a hip issue, describing it as a “short detour.” They said at the time, at Hill’s request, the show would go on with their long-time guitar tech Elwood Francis filling in.

The blue-rock group was easily recognizable with their signature beards and sunglasses, and they churned out several hits through the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. Among their most popular songs were “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” “Legs,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Cheap Sunglasses.”

ZZ Top celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019 with a tour and a documentary, “ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band From Texas.” They were inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

"We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. ...

Posted by ZZ Top on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ricketts says State of Nebraska won’t be adopting CDC mask guidance
The event was a private event supposed to be held at the Lincoln Children's Museum this Saturday
Event at Lincoln Children’s Museum canceled after threats
Social media posts are asking for prayers for a man injured on the Otoe County fairgrounds...
Prayers sought after fire chief injured in accident on fairgrounds
Lincoln went from low (green) to moderate (yellow) risk of COVID-19 spread. The Delta variant...
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial increases to Yellow
Jake Gardner, accused of manslaughter for the shooting death of James Scurlock in May 2020,...
Jake Gardner family files lawsuit against Douglas County, special prosecutor

Latest News

The Department of Veteran Affairs is now requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine (AP...
EXPLAINER: Why masks are again advised for everyone indoors
So far no charges have been made in connection with the Friday shooting death of a Harvard man...
No charges yet in Hastings fatal shooting
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban...
Fed notes improving economy, a step toward easing support
New mask guidance shows the delta variant has changed the pandemic landscape.
CDC COVID-19 guidance leads to more debates
Rep. Julia Letlow with her family and late husband Luke.
La. congresswoman talks about loss of husband to COVID, encourages vaccination