Advertisement

Former sports reporter arrested for sexual assault of a child

Brian Rosenthal
Brian Rosenthal(Nemaha County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man and well-known former sports journalist has been arrested for four counts of sexual assault of a child.

Brian Rosenthal was arrested Wednesday in Lancaster County on a warrant.

Rosenthal is accused of sexually assaulting a child on four occasions between December 2017 and February 2018. According to court documents filed in Nemaha County, the child was between the ages of 12-16 years old.

Rosenthal is due to appear in court on August 21.

Brian Rosenthal is a former writer for Nebraska Athletics and former sports writer for Lincoln Journal Star. He is a native of Cook, Neb.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
UPDATE: Missing Lincoln girl found safe
Lincoln woman out nearly $25K in new scam
Syracuse fire chief fighting for life after accident
Syracuse Fire Chief fighting for his life after accident
Andrea Prange
LPD: Cash, pills & methamphetamine found in northwest Lincoln home
Gov. Ricketts says State of Nebraska won’t be adopting CDC mask guidance

Latest News

Kendra Barnts
LPD: Woman driving stolen truck tries using bad check for gas; meth and syringes found
The Lancaster County Super Fair returns on Thursday after having cancelled the public...
Lancaster County Super Fair returning to Lancaster Event Center
NDE releases second draft of Health Education Standards
The Lancaster County Super Fair returns on July 29, 2021 after having cancelled the public...
Lancaster County Super Fair returning to Lancaster Event Center