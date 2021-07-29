Friday Forecast: Rain chances, cooler temperatures, and more smoke!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There is quite a bit to unpack out of the forecast for the next several days and before we dive in we’ll start with the next several hours where continued very hot and very humid conditions are expected for much of southern Nebraska. Heat Advisories remain in place across south central and southeastern Nebraska through 9 PM where heat index values could reach to between 100° and 110° at times! If you’re planning on being outside, make sure you try and limit that time outside and drink plenty of water!

Heat advisory continues for southern Nebraska until Thursday evening. Heat index values from 100 to 110. (1011 Weather)

A cold front is settling south through the state on Thursday which is going to do several things for us over the next 24 to 36 hours. Firstly, it will bring us a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms into Thursday evening. A few isolated strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out along the front where the SPC has outlined a marginal risk for severe weather, which essentially stretches from southeastern Nebraska back towards the Panhandle.

A marginal risk for severe weather is in place across parts of the state into Friday evening as a cool front settles into the area. (KOLN)

That front is forecast to essentially stall out across the area as we head into the day on Friday and will again serve as the focus for some additional thunderstorms into Friday evening when an upper level disturbance pushes out of Wyoming and combines with the front. The going forecast for now would have a cluster of storms developing in the afternoon and pushing southeast across parts of northern and eastern Nebraska with large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rain as the primary threat. The SPC has posted a marginal and slight risk across much of central and eastern Nebraska for the day on Friday and it’s these areas that will see the best chance for those storms. While it’s hard to pin down exactly where, someone inside these areas will likely see some heavy rain with 1″ to 2″ or more of rainfall possible with that cluster of storms.

A marginal and slight risk for severe weather is in place across central and eastern Nebraska for Friday. (KOLN)

Behind the front, we also have light north and northeasterly winds and that is expected to help push some thick wildfire smoke into the area as we head overnight and into the day on Friday. Currently a very thick plume of smoke has been drifting across the eastern Dakotas and into parts of Minnesota and that plume of smoke is forecast to impact Nebraska into the day on Friday and could lead to reduced visibility and reduced air quality. Unlike the past several weeks when we’ve seen more mid and high level smoke across the area, this plume will be much closer to the surface and could impact folks who are sensitive to particulates in the atmosphere.

A plume of near-surface smoke is forecast to impact the state into the day on Friday and could lead to areas of reduced visibility and reduced air quality. (KOLN)

As far as temperatures are concerned, we should see another warm night tonight with a wide range of temperatures on Friday with the stalled out front. Look for overnight lows in the mid 60s to low 70s with afternoon highs on Friday going anywhere from the lower 80s to the lower 100s. The coolest readings are expected for northern Nebraska with more hot and humid weather for southern sections of the state.

Temperatures should fall to the mid 60s to mid 70s overnight and into early Friday morning. (KOLN)

A front settling into the area on Friday will give us a wide range of temperatures by Friday afternoon. (KOLN)

The extended forecast offers us much more comfortable conditions compared to the last week when our weather has been dominated by hot and very humid conditions. Look for highs mainly in the mid 80s as we head through the weekend and into next week. Our best chances for rain will come Friday evening and into Saturday morning with the aforementioned cluster of thunderstorms moving across the state. Into next week we’ll hold to some small chances for rain through the first several days of August.

A pattern change will lead to some cooler weather over the course of the next week with highs mainly in the 80s. (KOLN)

