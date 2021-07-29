Heat and humidity continue Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front is moving across Nebraska Thursday and that means cooler temperatures for some but, still hot and humid for others. The cold front will also trigger isolated showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening.

A heat advisory continues for the Lincoln area until 9 PM Thursday evening. Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid Thursday afternoon for the Lincoln area. Highs will be in the mid 90s with the heat index from 105 to 108. North-northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible along the cold front Thursday afternoon and evening. A few isolated severe thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and evening.

Heat advisory continues for southern Nebraska until Thursday evening. Heat index values from 100 to 110. (1011 Weather)

Isolated severe t'storms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening. (1011 Weather)

Cooler in northern Nebraska but, still hot and humid in southern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Heat index values will range from 100 to 108 in southern and southeastern Nebraska Thursday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Isolated thunderstorms will continue to be possible tonight under partly cloudy skies. Lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be cooler for the Lincoln area but still humid. A few scattered thunderstorms will be possible through out the day but the best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be Friday night and Saturday morning. Isolated severe t’storms will be possible. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s under partly sunny skies.

Isolated severe t'storms will be possible late Friday night. (1011 Weather)

It will be cooler on Friday but still humid, especially in southern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday morning. Partly sunny skies Saturday afternoon with the high in the lower 80s. Sunday looks like a nice day with less humidity and comfortable temperatures. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the lower 80s.

The nice weather will continue on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s and comfortable humidity levels. It will start to warm up on Wednesday with highs climbing into the upper 80s and more humid.

Second half of the weekend looks less humid and mainly dry. (1011 Weather)

