Huskers report to Lincoln, set for Fall Camp

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the 2021 season beginning in less than a month, the Nebraska football team reported to Lincoln on Thursday. The Huskers’ first practice is scheduled for Friday outside Memorial Stadium.

“I just want to hit some dudes,” Nebraska center Cam Jurgens said.

The Huskers are motivated from last year’s 3-win record during the condensed 2020 season. Players say they’ve made improvements in the weight room this summer, along with a stronger bond in the locker room.

“We know we’re on the right track,” wide receiver Samori Toure said. “(We’ve) gotta be better. We’ve put in the work.”

The Huskers are expecting an intense preseason with position battles settled early in fall camp. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, who’s entering his fourth season at his alma mater, wants to decide on a #1 running back instead of using a committee approach at the position.

Frost feels there’s a positive, humbled vibe surrounding the Huskers. Nebraska’s roster has several returning starters, including a veteran defense which includes multiple 5th-year players.

Nebraska’s season-opening game is August 28th at Illinois.

