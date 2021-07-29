Huskers report to Lincoln, set for Fall Camp

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the 2021 season beginning in less than a month, the Nebraska football team reported to Lincoln on Thursday. The Huskers’ first practice is scheduled for Friday outside Memorial Stadium.

“I just want to hit some dudes,” Nebraska center Cam Jurgens said.

Nebraska center Cam Jurgens:



“I just want to hit some dudes.” pic.twitter.com/A5qXvcD4kp — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) July 29, 2021

The Huskers are motivated from last year’s 3-win record during the condensed 2020 season. Players say they’ve made improvements in the weight room this summer, along with a stronger bond in the locker room.

“We know we’re on the right track,” wide receiver Samori Toure said. “(We’ve) gotta be better. We’ve put in the work.”

The Huskers are expecting an intense preseason with position battles settled early in fall camp. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, who’s entering his fourth season at his alma mater, wants to decide on a #1 running back instead of using a committee approach at the position.

Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez: “I have nothing left to lose.” #Huskers — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) July 29, 2021

Frost feels there’s a positive, humbled vibe surrounding the Huskers. Nebraska’s roster has several returning starters, including a veteran defense which includes multiple 5th-year players.

Nebraska’s season-opening game is August 28th at Illinois.

"This is the best feeling around our building by a long shot that we've had. Guys genuinely excited to be back around each other and playing football." #Huskers pic.twitter.com/nhlVC1rxbV — 1011 NOW (@1011_News) July 29, 2021

