Kearney domestic assault leads to attempted murder charge

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man connected to two domestic violence cases is charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Court records with details of both cases are sealed, but in one case, Jason Jones, 40, is also charged with Third Degree Domestic Assault, Strangulation and First Degree False Imprisonment. Court records indicate Jones assaulted an “intimate partner” in separate incidents in September 2020 and February 2021.

He’s scheduled for an evidence hearing September 1. If convicted on all charges, Jones could get up to 59 years in prison.

In another case involving a separate victim in May of this year, Jones is charged with First Degree Sexual Assault, Third Degree Domestic Assault, Strangulation and False Imprisonment. The case has advanced to trial court and a plea hearing is scheduled August 10. If convicted on these charges, Jones could also get 59 years in prison.

