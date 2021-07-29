Lancaster County Super Fair returning to Lancaster Event Center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Super Fair returns on Thursday after having cancelled the public celebration last year. After the National High School Finals Rodeo came to an end recently at the Lancaster Event Center, the turnaround has been quick. Manager at the Lancaster Event Center, Hoyt Kraeger, believes the community will be excited to return this year after last year’s cancellation.

“It’s just back to the event that the Lancaster Event Center was built for. This is what we are here for, this is our prime event,” said Kraeger.

The 150th annual fair begins July 29 and will be at the Lancaster Event Center until August 7. Some of the events that will be hosted include the Nebraska Ribfest, cornhole tournaments and a cinnamon roll contest. The list of events can be found here.

“Volunteers are critical in putting all the pieces together. There are fun jobs and pieces we still need help with out and about on the fairgrounds,” said Kraeger.

The Lancaster County Super Fair is still looking for volunteers, and want to thank all of the volunteers that helped during the National High School Finals Rodeo. You can look for more volunteer opportunities here.

