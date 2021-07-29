Advertisement

LIVE: NDE releasing second draft of Health Education Standards

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Education is releasing the second draft of the Nebraska Health Education Standards Thursday at 11 a.m. and will be seeking input from the public.

Commissioner Matthew L. Blomstedt will discuss changes to the proposed standards and the next steps in the process.

You can watch the press conference live at 11 a.m. in the video player above.

Click here to read the second draft of the Nebraska Health Education Standards

Feedback on the standards can be provided in multiple ways:

Email: nde.standardsinput@nebraska.gov

US Mail:

Nebraska Department of Education

P.O. Box 94987

Lincoln, NE 68509-4987

Public Input Survey: https://nde.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_23uZ81PSLbkRqnk

