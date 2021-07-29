Advertisement

Matt Talbot provides cool place during extreme heat

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Due to the extreme heat, staff at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach are making changes this week.

In order to provide a safe and cool place for the homeless and those without air conditioning, Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach will keep its doors open during daytime hours when the dining room is normally closed. Anyone is welcome to seek shelter as they will serve as a cooling station all day Wednesday and Thursday.

“People have definitely been appreciative of it,” said Glenn Schawang, an outreach specialist at MTKO. “People we’ve talked to downtown said the heat is wearing on them, and to have an opportunity to get out of the heat is very important.”

Also, the outreach team will bring water to the homeless and unsheltered on Thursday 1:30-3:00 pm.

The organization is also in need of donations right now including bottled water, sunscreen, nonperishable snacks, and insect repellent.

