NSP: Man trespasses at Nebraska Governor’s Mansion, found with meth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he jumped the fence at the Governor’s Mansion, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The Governor was not in the building at the time.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., Capitol Security personnel observed the man jump over the fence and enter the backyard of the Governor’s Mansion at 1425 H Street. Troopers said the man then sat down in the backyard of the residence and was quickly contacted without incident.

During the process of issuing a citation for trespassing, troopers were unable to positively identify the man based on the name he provided.

Troopers then used a mobile AFIS device to positively identify the man, and learned that he had previously provided a fake name. The man was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine. The subject, Lejay Daniels, 31, of Lincoln, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, criminal impersonation, and trespassing. He was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

