Advertisement

NSP: Man trespasses at Nebraska Governor’s Mansion, found with meth

Troopers arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he jumped the fence at the Governor’s...
Troopers arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he jumped the fence at the Governor’s Mansion, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.(Lancaster County Jail)
By Bill Schammert
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he jumped the fence at the Governor’s Mansion, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The Governor was not in the building at the time.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., Capitol Security personnel observed the man jump over the fence and enter the backyard of the Governor’s Mansion at 1425 H Street. Troopers said the man then sat down in the backyard of the residence and was quickly contacted without incident.

During the process of issuing a citation for trespassing, troopers were unable to positively identify the man based on the name he provided.

Troopers then used a mobile AFIS device to positively identify the man, and learned that he had previously provided a fake name. The man was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine. The subject, Lejay Daniels, 31, of Lincoln, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, criminal impersonation, and trespassing. He was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ricketts says State of Nebraska won’t be adopting CDC mask guidance
The event was a private event supposed to be held at the Lincoln Children's Museum this Saturday
Event at Lincoln Children’s Museum canceled after threats
Social media posts are asking for prayers for a man injured on the Otoe County fairgrounds...
Prayers sought after fire chief injured in accident on fairgrounds
Lincoln went from low (green) to moderate (yellow) risk of COVID-19 spread. The Delta variant...
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial increases to Yellow
Police lights.
UPDATE: Missing Lincoln girl found safe

Latest News

Syracuse fire chief fighting for life after accident
Syracuse Fire Chief fighting for his life after accident
Fire chief in coma after incident
Fire chief in coma after incident
Matt Talbot trying to beat the heat
Matt Talbot trying to beat the heat
Due to the extreme heat, staff at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach are making changes this week.
Matt Talbot provides cool place during extreme heat