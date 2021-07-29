Omah man sentenced for sex trafficking of a minor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has been sentenced to 250 months in federal prison for sex trafficking of a minor.

Glenn Whitney, 26, was among four men indicted in December 2020 of the crime.

Federal agents began investigating the case in September 2020 after a foster child was reported missing in Omaha. They learned the 16-year-old victim engaged in commercial sex acts in the metro area with Whitney directing the victim, including where to conduct acts and how much to charge. He received financial proceeds from the criminal acts.

The case was brought as part of U.S. Department of Justice program Project Safe Childhood which is a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

There is no parole in the federal prison system. The Honorable Brian C. Buescher also ordered that once he serves his sentence, Whitney will serve five years of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.

