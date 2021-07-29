Advertisement

Quick decision leads Verge to Nebraska

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Alonzo Verge, Jr. was working out for NBA teams and considering a future in professional basketball. Then he decided to play one more season in college.

“I really didn’t have any time,” Verge said. “I had to go with my heart.”

The 6-foot-2 guard transferred to Nebraska, where he joins an overhauled roster under third-year head coach Fred Hoiberg.

“I want to win in the NCAA Tournament before I stop playing college basketball,” Verge said.

The slick-speaking veteran is aware of the Huskers’ post-season misfortunes. However, he believes Nebraska has pieces in place to make history during the upcoming season.

Verge, who averaged 14 points in each of the past two years, gives the Huskers’ another scoring option. He says he’s confident in his shooting and playmaking ability. His off-season focus, however, is improving his passing skills and keeping his teammates involved.

Nebraska center Eduardo Andre described his new teammate as “a bucket.”

Verge has been impressing his new teammates during summer work-outs, despite his late arrival.

Nebraska was recommended to Verge by Glynn Watson, Jr, who played for the Huskers from 2015-2019. The two both hail from Chicago and were opponents prior to their college careers.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ricketts says State of Nebraska won’t be adopting CDC mask guidance
The event was a private event supposed to be held at the Lincoln Children's Museum this Saturday
Event at Lincoln Children’s Museum canceled after threats
Social media posts are asking for prayers for a man injured on the Otoe County fairgrounds...
Prayers sought after fire chief injured in accident on fairgrounds
Lincoln went from low (green) to moderate (yellow) risk of COVID-19 spread. The Delta variant...
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial increases to Yellow
Police lights.
UPDATE: Missing Lincoln girl found safe

Latest News

verge
Verge joins Huskers, makes quick impression
First State Bank (Fremont) Wins National Division Title at Legion State Tournament
First State Bank (Fremont) Wins National Division Title at Legion State Tournament
First State Bank defeats Arbor Bank in the Legion State Tournament.
First State Bank wins National Division Title
Nebraska Football Fan Day
COVID-19 safety protocols for Nebraska Football Fan Day