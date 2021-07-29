Quick decision leads Verge to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Alonzo Verge, Jr. was working out for NBA teams and considering a future in professional basketball. Then he decided to play one more season in college.

“I really didn’t have any time,” Verge said. “I had to go with my heart.”

The 6-foot-2 guard transferred to Nebraska, where he joins an overhauled roster under third-year head coach Fred Hoiberg.

“I want to win in the NCAA Tournament before I stop playing college basketball,” Verge said.

The slick-speaking veteran is aware of the Huskers’ post-season misfortunes. However, he believes Nebraska has pieces in place to make history during the upcoming season.

Verge, who averaged 14 points in each of the past two years, gives the Huskers’ another scoring option. He says he’s confident in his shooting and playmaking ability. His off-season focus, however, is improving his passing skills and keeping his teammates involved.

Nebraska center Eduardo Andre described his new teammate as “a bucket.”

Verge has been impressing his new teammates during summer work-outs, despite his late arrival.

Nebraska was recommended to Verge by Glynn Watson, Jr, who played for the Huskers from 2015-2019. The two both hail from Chicago and were opponents prior to their college careers.

