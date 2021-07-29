Southeast Nebraska woman hospitalized with COVID-19 urges others to get vaccine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Southeast Nebraska woman said the moment a doctor said she had COVID-19 was the moment she wished she’d gotten the vaccine.

Shelly Wachter of Syracuse was diagnosed with the coronavirus one week ago. On Thursday, the 59-year-old talked to reporters via Zoom from her hospital bed.

When Wachter’s husband brought her to the hospital she said she could barely stand or eat and was struggling to breathe.

“(Getting the diagnosis) was pretty terrifying. My husband stepped out to get a pop and they wouldn’t let him back in. From that moment on I’ve been alone going through this,” Wachter said.

Bryan Health doctors said she was close to needing intensive care but has responded well to treatment and is now feeling better.

Wachter said she didn’t get the vaccine because the messaging all felt political and became “white noise.” Now she’s urging others to ignore the politics and just get the shot.

“I could have saved myself and my family so much by getting the immunization,” Wachter said.

Wachter said she plans to talk to her doctor about getting the vaccine in about three months when she’s eligible.

