StarTran Seeks Public Input for Transit Study

(KOLN)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities invites the public to participate in a survey regarding a proposed Transit Development Plan (TDP) for StarTran, Lincoln’s transit system. The TDP will assess the existing transit services in Lincoln and explore ways to improve city transit. The survey is available now at lincoln.ne.gov/tdp.

The TDP will study existing and projected demographics, land use, transportation options and identify opportunities for improvement such as accessibility, route efficiency and safety. The study will solicit information from stakeholders, including transit operators, local businesses and organizations, social service agencies, and riders. The outcome of the comprehensive study will be a strategic plan to help city leaders optimize and expand transit over the next several years. The Federal Transit Administration is providing 80 percent of the study’s $234,640 cost. Remaining costs are funded through the general fund.

Mike Davis, Transit Manager, said City leadership will seek public participation throughout the study. “The public’s input is vital to StarTran’s future planning. This study will help guide transit service improvements for the next several years,” Davis said.

A virtual public meeting is scheduled Thursday, July 29, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. To connect, visit lincoln.ne.gov/tdp and select the “Public Involvement” button. Those who cannot participate online may attend in person in room 113, first floor of the County-City Building, 555 South 10th Street. Seating is limited. RSVP to Brian Praeuner, StarTran, at bpraeuner@lincoln.ne.gov.

For more information, contact Brian Praeuner, StarTran at 402-441-7673 or email him at bpraeuner@lincoln.ne.gov. You can also go to lincoln.ne.gov/tdp. For more information on routes, schedules, and transit job applications, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov.

