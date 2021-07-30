Beatrice toddler suffers second-degree burns on playground

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday night a Beatrice toddler is still recovering from second-degree burns on the bottom of his feet.

It comes as temperatures continue to soar well into the 90s and the surfaces your children play on could be in the triple digits.

His mom says it’s a difficult lesson she had to learn the hard way, but hopes her story will help other parents keep a more watchful eye on summer playtime.

Two-year-old Jamie is walking a little better on Thursday afternoon in socks and sandals for safety and comfort.

It’s a far cry from Wednesday when he was at the hospital with fresh burns.

“He has kind of progressed so much in the last 24 hours,” said Katie Reinke, his mom. “I mean now you wouldn’t even really know he got burned on his feet.”

Wednesday, Reinke brought her kids to a splash pad that’s walking distance from their home.

The group was playing in the splash pad area for about an hour. Reinke’s older son took off for the playground nearby and Jamie followed closely behind his brother, barefoot.

“He has a love for slides so he went to the playground,” Reinke said. “Stepped on the black asphalt and got second-degree burns on both his feet.”

10/11 NOW wanted to test out just how hot playgrounds can get. A digital thermometer showed that around 5 p.m. on Thursday, the ground by the playground was about 150 degrees and the playground equipment was closer to 115 degrees.

Burn experts at CHI Health said as temperatures soar, parents should be aware that even at places like splash pads, surrounding surfaces can hit triple digits.

“If it gets over 120 degrees then that concrete will certainly do that or your playground equipment as well you’re at a great risk to create a burn much quicker,” said Dr. Eric Jensen. “At 170 you would have a burn that would need surgical intervention in about five seconds or less.”

Dr. Jensen said shoes are your best bet. Special water shoes or even sandals with a thicker sole, anything to create a barrier.

Reinke said it’s a tip she’s going to start using right away.

“My thing going forward because they run off a lot is just keeping the sandals or the water shoes on them,” Reinke said.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.