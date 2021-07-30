Advertisement

Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 14-year-old Nebraska girl

Zoey Kain
Zoey Kain(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Amber Little
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
McCook, Neb. - An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of 14-year-old girl from McCook.

The McCook Police Department is attempting to locate Zoey Kain. She’s described as a white female, with short dark hair with red highlights. She is approximately 5′6″ and 180 pounds.

Police said she was last seen Wednesday around 10:42 p.m. in McCook. She was wearing a grey shirt with a Gary Superfoods logo, blue jeans and Hey Dude Shoes. Police aren’t sure who Zoey is with or what type of vehicle she is in.

Contact 911 with any information about Zoey Kain.

