Foodie Friday: National Cheesecake Day!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With Friday unofficially being National Cheesecake Day, Registered Dietitian Amber Pankonin joined 10/11 This Morning with an easy recipe for cheesecake bars.

Ingredients for crust mixture:

Ingredients for filling:

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Combine graham crackers, butter and 1/2 cup sugar in a food processor

Lightly grease a 9x13 baking dish and place graham cracker mixture in the bottom of the pan, pressing down to create a crust. Set aside.

For the filling, combine cream cheese and sugar in a standing mixer and beat until fluffy. Add eggs one at a time and then add sour cream and vanilla. Combine until smooth.