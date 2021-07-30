Foodie Friday: National Cheesecake Day!
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With Friday unofficially being National Cheesecake Day, Registered Dietitian Amber Pankonin joined 10/11 This Morning with an easy recipe for cheesecake bars.
Ingredients for crust mixture:
- 24 graham cracker sheets
- 12 tablespoons of unsalted butter, melted
- 1/2 cup of sugar
Ingredients for filling:
- Four packages (8oz) of cream cheese
- One cup of sugar
- Four eggs
- 1/2 cup of sour cream
- Two teaspoons of vanilla
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Combine graham crackers, butter and 1/2 cup sugar in a food processor
- Lightly grease a 9x13 baking dish and place graham cracker mixture in the bottom of the pan, pressing down to create a crust. Set aside.
- For the filling, combine cream cheese and sugar in a standing mixer and beat until fluffy. Add eggs one at a time and then add sour cream and vanilla. Combine until smooth.
- Pour the filling into the baking dish and then bake for 40-45 minutes
