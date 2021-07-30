Advertisement

Foodie Friday: National Cheesecake Day!

By Bryan Shawver
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With Friday unofficially being National Cheesecake Day, Registered Dietitian Amber Pankonin joined 10/11 This Morning with an easy recipe for cheesecake bars.

Ingredients for crust mixture:

  • 24 graham cracker sheets
  • 12 tablespoons of unsalted butter, melted
  • 1/2 cup of sugar

Ingredients for filling:

  • Four packages (8oz) of cream cheese
  • One cup of sugar
  • Four eggs
  • 1/2 cup of sour cream
  • Two teaspoons of vanilla

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees
  • Combine graham crackers, butter and 1/2 cup sugar in a food processor
  • Lightly grease a 9x13 baking dish and place graham cracker mixture in the bottom of the pan, pressing down to create a crust. Set aside.
  • For the filling, combine cream cheese and sugar in a standing mixer and beat until fluffy. Add eggs one at a time and then add sour cream and vanilla. Combine until smooth.
  • Pour the filling into the baking dish and then bake for 40-45 minutes

