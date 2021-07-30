Gov. Ricketts announces incentive plan to combat staff shortages

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts announced a new incentive plan to help fill critical staff positions in the State’s 24/7 facilities.

The incentive plan consists of bonuses that will impact teammates with the Departments of Correctional Services (NDCS), Health and Human Services (DHHS), and Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA).

Earlier this month, we reported more than 25 percent of Nebraska’s corrections facilities were in a staffing emergency. This means some staff members at the facilities will be working 12-hour shifts. Data from NDCS shows 1 in every 5 staff members is expected to leave.

Incentives for NDCS teammates will focus on protective custody positions, nursing positions, food service positions, with additional incentives targeting positions at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institute (TSCI). Incentives will include commuting, transfer, and retention bonuses. There will also be an increase to the existing sign-on bonus program. Also benefiting from new retention and sign-on bonuses will be certain health care and food service positions at 24/7 facilities in DHHS and NDVA.

“The Department of Administrative Services has been working hand-in-hand with our fellow agencies on putting together a plan to help hire and retain critical positions in state government,” said Jason Jackson, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) for Governor Pete Ricketts. “The positions in this incentive plan were identified as critical for ongoing operations of our 24/7 facilities. We will continue to monitor the labor market and our staffing needs to ensure the State remains a competitive employer of choice.”

The first bonuses as part of the incentive plan will be paid in September 2021.

