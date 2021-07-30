Greater Omaha Packing recalls 295K pounds of raw beef

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha meat processor has recalled more than 295,000 pounds of raw beef products intended to be made into ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Greater Omaha Packing’s recall Thursday.

The beef products were produced on July 13 and bear establishment number “EST. 960A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The packages were distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Nebraska. Officials say contamination was discovered when FSIS collected a routine product sample that confirmed positive for the presence of E. coli.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.