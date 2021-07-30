Advertisement

Greater Omaha Packing recalls 295K pounds of raw beef

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha meat processor has recalled more than 295,000 pounds of raw beef products intended to be made into ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Greater Omaha Packing’s recall Thursday.

The beef products were produced on July 13 and bear establishment number “EST. 960A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The packages were distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Nebraska. Officials say contamination was discovered when FSIS collected a routine product sample that confirmed positive for the presence of E. coli.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Rosenthal
Former sports reporter arrested for sexual assault of a child
Syracuse fire chief fighting for life after accident
Syracuse Fire Chief fighting for his life after accident
Deputy Justin Smith
Northeast Nebraska sheriff’s deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
Ernest Foster
UPDATE: Missing man found safe
Kendra Barnts
LPD: Woman driving stolen truck tries using bad check for gas; meth and syringes found

Latest News

Air Quality as of 9 a.m. on July 30, 2021.
Air quality in Lincoln unhealthy for sensitive groups
Beatrice toddler suffers second-degree burns on playground.
Beatrice toddler suffers second-degree burns on playground
playground burns
Beatrice toddler suffers second-degree burns on playground
Food Friday Cheesecake Bars 10/11 This Morning
Foodie Friday: National Cheesecake Day!