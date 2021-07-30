Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A slight cool-down in temperatures are forecasted this weekend. If you’re looking for an event outdoors, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau has you covered with Friday Fast Facts.

Lancaster County Super Fair

The Super Fair has something that fairgoers of all ages will enjoy! From Motor Mania events to exhibits, four nights of live music, carnival rides and fair food. For a full list of events and activities, visit their website. The Super Fair runs from July 29-August 7. Don’t forget about Nebraska Ribfest next weekend!

Thursday - Sunday daily; Parking: $5 per day

More info: HERE

Hickman Hay Days 2021

Hickman Hay Days 2021 will take place this weekend. Get ready to groove out because this year’s theme is Hickman Hay Stock. There will be games, a parade, goat yoga, park activities, a cornhole tournament, street dance and more! Fun for the whole family!

Friday 4 p.m., all day Saturday; Items for purchase

More info: HERE

The Nick Hoff Time Comedy Tour

Nick Hoff is a comedian best known as the host of his own show on SiriusXM radio. He has been on MTV and can often be seen in commercials. He has been a comedy writer for Life & Style Magazine as well as a featured act in Netflix’s Wild West Comedy Festival. Hoff was handpicked by Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy to open for them on their critically acclaimed “We’ve Been Thinking” Tour.

Friday 8 p.m.; $15 in advance, $20 day of

More info: HERE

2021 Haymarket Park Beerfest

The annual Haymarket Park BeerFest features dozens of breweries and over a hundred different varieties of beers and adult beverages to sample. Enjoy Saltdogs baseball while tasting some of your favorite beers and maybe trying some new ones!

Saturday 5 p.m.; $20 in advance, $30 day of, $40 VIP

More info: HERE

Lincoln Unites! 2021

Don’t miss the fifth annual Lincoln Unites! They are so excited to be back in action this year. Festival activities begin at 3pm. Join them in celebrating Lincoln’s great diversity of cultures!

Sunday 3-8 p.m.; Free, items for purchase

More info: HERE

